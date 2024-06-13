Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1604 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1604
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Numismatik Lanz München auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (2)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (2)
- Lanz München (2)
- Marciniak (28)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (9)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (30)
- WDA - MiM (16)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search