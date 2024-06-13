1 Grosz 1604 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Numismatik Lanz München auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2015.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (9) XF (54) VF (55) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (5) AU58 (3) Service NGC (27) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

DESA (2)

Janas (2)

Katz (2)

Lanz München (2)

Marciniak (28)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (6)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (1)

WCN (30)

WDA - MiM (16)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (7)