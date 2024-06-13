Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1604 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1604 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1604 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1604
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Numismatik Lanz München auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (2)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Marciniak (28)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (16)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1604 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1604 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search