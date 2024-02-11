Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1603 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CZK
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 7700 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
