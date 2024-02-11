Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1603 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1603 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1603 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 7700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1603 at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1603 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

