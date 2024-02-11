1 Grosz 1603 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

