1 Grosz 1600 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1600 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Сondition VF (1)