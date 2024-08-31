Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1600 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1600 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1600 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

