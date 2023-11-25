1 Grosz 1598 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.

