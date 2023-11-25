Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1598 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.
