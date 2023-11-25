Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1598 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1598 IF "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1598 IF "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1598 IF at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 IF at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1598 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

