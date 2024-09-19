1 Grosz 1598 B "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)