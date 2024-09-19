Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1598 B "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1598 B "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1598 B "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 B at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1598 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

