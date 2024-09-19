Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1598 B "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1598 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
