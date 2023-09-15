Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1598 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1598 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1598 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Grosz 1598 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1598 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search