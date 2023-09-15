Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1598 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1598 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search