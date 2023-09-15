1 Grosz 1598 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1598 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)