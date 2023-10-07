1 Grosz 1596 SC HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1596 with mark SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.

