1 Grosz 1596 SC HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1596 with mark SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
