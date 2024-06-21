Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1594 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1594 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
