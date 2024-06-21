Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1594 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1594 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1594 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1594 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1594 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
