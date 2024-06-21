1 Grosz 1594 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1594 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

