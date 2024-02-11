1 Grosz 1593 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1593 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

