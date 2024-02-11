Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1593 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1593 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1593 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1593 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 2150 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1593 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

