1 Grosz 1593 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1593 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 2150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1593 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
