1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

