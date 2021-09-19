Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18897 $
Price in auction currency 74000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
13860 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Poland 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1630 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/4 thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search