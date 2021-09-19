Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 74,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18897 $
Price in auction currency 74000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
13860 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
