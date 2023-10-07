1/2 Grosz 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

