Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search