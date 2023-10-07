Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1620 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1620 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,95 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1620 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

