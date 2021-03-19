Ducat 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

