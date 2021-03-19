Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1630 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1630 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
46357 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
48829 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 II "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

