Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
46357 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
48829 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
