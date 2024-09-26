Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1594 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint
