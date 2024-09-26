Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1594 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1594 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1594 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland Ducat 1594 "Riga" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1594 "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1594 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

