Ducat 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

