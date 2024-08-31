Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1588 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1588 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Poland Ducat 1588 "Riga" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1588 "Riga" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1588 "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Riga" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
500 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 500 Mark
