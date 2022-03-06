Ducat 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2016.

