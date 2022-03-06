Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1588 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2016.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
26766 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
33908 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
