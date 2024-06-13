Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1631
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1631 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9483 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
12079 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
