Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1631
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1631 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9483 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
12079 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1631 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1631 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

