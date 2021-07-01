Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5705 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7700 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
