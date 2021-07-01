Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5705 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7700 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
