Ducat 1630 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

