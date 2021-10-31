Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1626 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
28903 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
37801 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
