Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1626 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1626 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1626 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 31, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
28903 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
37801 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1626 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1626 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1626 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search