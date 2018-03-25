Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1625 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1625 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1625 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Ducat 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
5052 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1625 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1625 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14628 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1625 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1625 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
