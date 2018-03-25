Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1625 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
5052 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14628 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
