Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1610 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1610 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1610 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25545 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7888 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - June 5, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Schulman - October 22, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1610 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1610 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

