Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1610 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25545 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7888 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1610 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search