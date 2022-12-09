Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 "Danzig" with mark FB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 54,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6849 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12281 $
Price in auction currency 54500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

