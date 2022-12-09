Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1610 FB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1610 "Danzig" with mark FB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 54,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (5)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6849 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12281 $
Price in auction currency 54500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1610 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search