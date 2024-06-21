Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1598 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1598 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10643 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5091 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
