Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1598 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1598 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1598 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1598 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10643 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5091 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1598 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1598 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

