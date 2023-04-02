Ducat 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)