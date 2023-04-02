Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.
Seller Naumann
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6251 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
11209 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1592 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
