Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1592 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1592 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - April 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6251 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
11209 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Ducat 1592 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1592 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1592 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search