Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1588 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1588 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1588 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9076 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19296 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - April 18, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Seller GGN
Date February 18, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1588 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1588 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1588 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search