Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1588 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1588 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (2)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (4)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9076 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19296 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1588 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search