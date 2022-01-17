Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1630 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
76998 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
