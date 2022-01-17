Ducat 1630 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

