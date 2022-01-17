Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1630 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1630 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1630 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1630 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
76998 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1630 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1630 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search