Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1612 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1612 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1612 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint

Poland Ducat 1612 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

