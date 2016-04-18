Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1611 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1611 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1611 "Type 1609-1613" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Ducat 1611 at auction Rauch - April 18, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
33908 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
69485 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1611 at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1611 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

