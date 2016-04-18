Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1611 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
33908 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
69485 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
For the sale of Ducat 1611 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
