Ducat 1611 "Type 1609-1613" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)