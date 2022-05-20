Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1592 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1592 "Type 1592-1598" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1592 "Type 1592-1598" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (1)
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27504 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Naumann - July 5, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
26938 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1592 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1592 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

