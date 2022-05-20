Ducat 1592 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

