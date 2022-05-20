Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1592 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1592 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Rauch (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27504 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Naumann
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
26938 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1592 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search