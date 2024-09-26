Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1590 "Type 1588-1590" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
