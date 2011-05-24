5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)