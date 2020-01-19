Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
80828 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1622 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 5 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search