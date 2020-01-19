Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
80828 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
