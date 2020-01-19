5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1622 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (5)