5 Ducat 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1623 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)