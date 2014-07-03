Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1623 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1623 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1623 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Poland 5 Ducat 1623 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1623 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
231853 $
Price in auction currency 170000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1623 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
47567 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1623 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1623 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
