5 Ducat 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1623 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
231853 $
Price in auction currency 170000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
47567 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
