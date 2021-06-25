5 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)