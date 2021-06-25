Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
84593 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
50880 $
Price in auction currency 47000 EUR
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
