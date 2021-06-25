Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,4 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Poland 5 Ducat 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 5 Ducat 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
84593 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1612 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 11, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
50880 $
Price in auction currency 47000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1612 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 5 Ducat 1612 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

