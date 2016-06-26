5 Ducat 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5279 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

