Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5279 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69389 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
17812 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition No grade
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1611 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
