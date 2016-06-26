Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1611 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 5 Ducat 1611 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,4 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5279 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69389 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
17812 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1611 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

