4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
