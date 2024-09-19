Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 46 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Poland 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

