4 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)