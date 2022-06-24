Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
