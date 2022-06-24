Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 4 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 4 Ducat 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 4 Ducat 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1612 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search