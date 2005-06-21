3 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)