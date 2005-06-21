Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
46237 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
15833 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
