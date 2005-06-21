Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Ducat 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Ducat 1612 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1612 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
46237 $
Price in auction currency 180000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1612 at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
15833 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1612 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

