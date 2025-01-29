flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III VasaReverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight35,19 g
  • Diameter45 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodSigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year1629
  • RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
354577 $
Price in auction currency 340000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

