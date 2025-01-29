PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1629 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2025.
