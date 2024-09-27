Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1616 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat (Portugal) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search