10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

