10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

