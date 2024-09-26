Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.
