Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1616 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Ducat (Portugal) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search