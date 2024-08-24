Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,652 g
  • Diameter 37 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1611 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

