Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Morton & Eden

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,35 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 540,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40558 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
114113 $
Price in auction currency 540000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Muizon – Rieunier - April 20, 2017
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date April 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 5 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search