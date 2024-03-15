Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 540,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40558 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
114113 $
Price in auction currency 540000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date April 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
