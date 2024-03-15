Donative 5 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 540,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (3) XF (16) VF (15) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF69 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (8) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

CNG (1)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Niemczyk (10)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Otto Helbing (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

UBS (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)