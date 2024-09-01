Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 125. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1619 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search