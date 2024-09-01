Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1619 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 125. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

