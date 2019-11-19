Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 245,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
268022 $
Price in auction currency 245000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
110000 $
Price in auction currency 110000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Ducat 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
