Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,8 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 245,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
268022 $
Price in auction currency 245000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
110000 $
Price in auction currency 110000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Poland 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price

