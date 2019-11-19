Donative 10 Ducat 1614 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1614 "Danzig" with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 245,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

