Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

