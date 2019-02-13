Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1557
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search