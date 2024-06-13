Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 20,5 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1557
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
