3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (11) VF (22) F (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

GGN (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (15)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (2)