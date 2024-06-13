Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 20,5 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 17, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1557 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1557 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search