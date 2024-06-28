Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1567 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1567
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1567 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
