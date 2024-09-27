Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1553 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1553
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1553 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
