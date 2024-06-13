Denar 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1560 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

