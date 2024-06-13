Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1560 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1560 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1560
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1560 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Denar 1560 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1560 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

