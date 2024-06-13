Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1560
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1560 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
