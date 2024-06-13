Denar 1557 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1557 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

