Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1557 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1557 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1557 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1557 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1557 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1557 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
